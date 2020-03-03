Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 18,429 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 168,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

