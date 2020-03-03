Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 61,803 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,803 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

