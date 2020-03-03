Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 7,939 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

