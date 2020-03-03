Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $2.25 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.