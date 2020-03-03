Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

NYSE CPT opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.