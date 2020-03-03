Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

