Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,705 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Legacy Housing worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,256,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,445,771.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $28,081.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,222,044.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,885 shares of company stock valued at $774,628. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

