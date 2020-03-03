LEOcoin (LEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $691.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $320,043.00 and approximately $691.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including LEOxChange, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bit-Z. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,807.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.11 or 0.02592121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.22 or 0.03752522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00694992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00760594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00093903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010837 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00581965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z, LEOxChange, TOPBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

