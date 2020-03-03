Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Liberty Latin America worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LILAK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

