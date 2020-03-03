LIFE (LIFE) One Day Volume Hits $8,384.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, LIFE has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $8,384.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.47 or 0.02824320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00225451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00133015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

