Lightning Bitcoin Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00025766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.75 million and $1.36 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00694992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 161.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

