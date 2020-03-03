Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 485,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 278,904 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5,083.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

