Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

LMT stock opened at $381.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.83 and its 200 day moving average is $395.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.