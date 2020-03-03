Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.95. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOMA shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

