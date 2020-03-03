Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1,293.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.17 or 0.02831443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00132851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex.

