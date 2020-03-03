LSV Asset Management Acquires 24,691 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.42% of Matthews International worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,591,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. Matthews International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

