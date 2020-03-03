LSV Asset Management Acquires 31,900 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of H & R Block worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in H & R Block by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in H & R Block by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

