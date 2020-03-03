LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 140.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,441 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.89% of Exantas Capital worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of XAN stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 285.45, a current ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Exantas Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

