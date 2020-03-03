LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

