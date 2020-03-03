LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $381.35 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

