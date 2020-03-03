LSV Asset Management Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after buying an additional 217,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 86.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

LAD stock opened at $120.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.