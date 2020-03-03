LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 201.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,724 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of Cars.com worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Cars.com stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

