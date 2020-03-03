LSV Asset Management Invests $4.43 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

