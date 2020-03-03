LSV Asset Management Invests $4.95 Million in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Penn National Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

