LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEES. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of HEES opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.46. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

