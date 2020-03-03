LSV Asset Management Purchases 612,000 Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 3,364,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,364,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,756,080.

Northern Oil & Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

