LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,022 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.13% of VAALCO Energy worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

