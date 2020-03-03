LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

