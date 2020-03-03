LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.26% of Northeast Bancorp worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2,045.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Northeast Bancorp has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

