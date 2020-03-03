LSV Asset Management Sells 34,100 Shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.05% of CAI International worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CAI International by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAI opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. CAI International Inc has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAI. Cowen cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

