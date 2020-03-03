LSV Asset Management Sells 5,700 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

