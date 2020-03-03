Lundin Mining (LUN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$7.70 to C$8.50.

2/24/2020 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

2/7/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.25.

1/23/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

1/23/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00.

1/22/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUN opened at C$6.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.04. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.76 and a 52-week high of C$8.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

