M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stake Raised by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. makes up about 1.3% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.30% of M.D.C. worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

MDC stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

