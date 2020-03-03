Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Price Target Raised to $363.00

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $361.00 to $363.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSG. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.17.

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $265.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $247.57 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -257.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

