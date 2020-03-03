MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in MannKind by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MannKind by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 296,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MannKind by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.38. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

