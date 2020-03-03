Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Mantech International worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

