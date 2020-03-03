Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

MFC stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after purchasing an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

