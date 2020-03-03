Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.73.

Shares of MLM opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $190.02 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

