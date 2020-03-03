Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 13,102 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.38% of Arrow Financial worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

AROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

