Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,701 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Cardtronics worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter.

CATM opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on CATM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

