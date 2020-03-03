Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,900 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.25% of Systemax worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Systemax alerts:

NYSE SYX opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.07 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.