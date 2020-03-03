Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 15,500 Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.24% of Foundation Building Materials worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 122,836 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

NYSE:FBM opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $671.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBM shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.