Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,701 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.49% of Seneca Foods worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SENEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

SENEA opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $317.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.13. Seneca Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

