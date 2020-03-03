Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

