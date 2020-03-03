Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,084 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 806,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 46,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 554,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 613,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 129,878 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 508,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 350,641 shares during the period. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

