Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

