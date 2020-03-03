Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $359,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $408,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

