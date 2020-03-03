Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $305,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $169,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,500 shares of company stock worth $3,811,935. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

