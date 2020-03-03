Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

