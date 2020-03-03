Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Steelcase worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In related news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926 in the last ninety days. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

